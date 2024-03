KOZHIKODE : The Congress zeroed in on a reluctant Shafi Parambil to take on CPM stalwart K K Shailaja in Vadakara to assuage the Muslim community miffed by the denial of an extra seat to the IUML. Shafi is the lone Muslim in the Congress candidate list announced on Friday for 16 constituencies in the state. Keen to address the discontent in the minority community, the Congress had a few options before it to accommodate a Muslim candidate. Once it was decided that Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal would contest from Alappuzha, where the party’s sole Muslim candidate lost in 2019, the Congress was looking towards Wayanad should Rahul Gandhi decide to try his luck from somewhere outside the state.

However, with Rahul’s candidature from Wayanad getting the nod, all eyes were on state Congress chief K Sudhakaran who had expressed reluctance to defend his Kannur seat. After the name of Sudhakaran was fixed for Kannur, the only option left for the Congress was Vadakara. Padmaja Venugopal’s entry to the BJP also came handy for the party to think of alternatives.

IUML accepts Shafi’s candidature after initial indecision

Thus, Vadakara became the lone constituency from where the party could field a Muslim candidate.

The refusal to allot an additional seat for the IUML has been viewed as Congress’ negative attitude towards the Muslim community, though it is not clear whether the League leadership sincerely wanted a third seat. All Muslim groups and even independent observers have registered protest over the Congress’ stand. Though the IUML leadership was ready for a compromise on the offer of a Rajya Sabha seat, the sentiment of the community was against the Congress.

At the same time, the CPM was making an all-out attempt to cash in on the anti-Congress sentiment that was growing in the community. Sensing the mood, the LDF fielded four Muslim candidates, putting pressure on the Congress.

Adding to the woes of the Congress, a section in the Sunni organisation Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the traditional vote bank of the UDF, made its animosity to the IUML public.The IUML has accepted the candidature of Shafi after initial indecision.

“He is the best alternative for the Congress if Muraleedharan is not contesting. Shafi is young and can lure the votes of the new generation,” said an IUML leader from Nadapuram.

He said Shafi was vocal in raising the issue of the sexual abuse of a girl at Palathayi in Koothuparamba in the assembly constituency. “K K Shailaja, the CPM candidate, was the minister of social welfare then,” he said.

There were reports that Shafi was reluctant to enter the arena and was persuaded by the party central leadership. But after the announcement of the candidates, Shafi said his personal choices are not relevant in the crucial election.