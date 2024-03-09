Dancers enthuse spectators on 2nd day of Kerala University youth fest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Strong performances continued to hold sway across various venues on the second day of the Kerala University Youth Festival. Kerala nadanam stood out with partcipants enthralling spectators with spirited displays at Government Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud. Hours of waiting backstage, adorned in elaborate makeup and costumes, did little to dampen participants’ spirits. More than 25 students from various colleges participated in the Kerala Nadanam solo and group performances. In the male category, Jeevan Joy from Sree Narayana College, Varkala, got the first prize, surprising many with his outstanding performance.

Reflecting on his victory, Jeevan Joy said, “University youth festivals usually revolve around money and power, but today, true talent prevailed. I have worked tirelessly, and today, my dedication has been rewarded.”

Adheena, a transgender student from university college on winning the Kerala nadanam competition said, “I’m not a professional classical dancer. It was my friend and college chairperson Daya Mayukhi, who taught me Kerala nadanam. I seized the opportunity for transgender students. I was nervous about acceptance from the audience, but I am grateful for the support.” One of the participants Kasthuri, a student of All Saint’s College, shared her journey, saying, “I have been practising Kerala nadanam since childhood. Unfortunately, I developed arthritis, which worsened with age. But I refused to let the pain deter me from pursuing my passion.”