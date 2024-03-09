Kerala: Floating bridge collapse at Varkala injuring 15 people

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 15 people including children were injured after the floating bridge at Varkala Papanassam Beach collapsed owing to high tide and rough waves on Saturday evening in Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the 15 injured, seven are undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Of this, a 14-year-old girl is on ventilator support.

The Varakala police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyas has sought an urgent report from the Tourism Director.

Around 20 people were onboard the floating bridge. The rough sea conditions battered the handrailings of the floating bridge causing the fall of people including children and women into the wa