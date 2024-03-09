Kerala govt announces CBI probe into death of veterinary student in Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government will recommend a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of JS Sidharthan, a second-year student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Pookode in Wayanad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured the victim's parents who met him here on Saturday.

"A police probe is on into the case and all the accused have been booked. Sidharthan's mother has handed a memorandum to the CM seeking a CBI probe. The government will recommend a CBI probe considering the family's feelings," said a statement issued by the CM's office.

The Chief Minister told them that the police investigation was going on and all the accused had already been arrested through a flawless and fair probe, the statement said.

However, as the victim's mother has also submitted a petition seeking a CBI probe, Vijayan informed the family that he has decided to leave the investigation of the case to the CBI, respecting their sentiments, it said.

The statement came shortly after the victim's father told reporters here that Vijayan assured him that the case would be handed over to the CBI if required.