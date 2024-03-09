Kerala University Youth Festival: Participants voice resentment over thiruvathirakali results

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala University Youth Festival witnessed a major protest by students after they voiced resentment over the results of the thiruvathirakali competition held at the Senate Hall on Friday. The participants decried what they deemed biased judgment. Students from various colleges, including Thiruvananthapuram University College, Government Women’s College, and SN College Kollam, joined together in protest.

They alleged that the jury was unfair in its judgement. Some of the jury members slept off during the competition. Even those teams whose costumes fell off, won prizes, alleged some students. They also alleged that the students who raised complaints were threatened. Following the unrest, the results of the competition were put on hold till a final decision was taken.