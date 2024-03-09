Poll campaign picks up momentum in Ernakulam; Hibi to pitch for second term

KOCHI : With the Congress officially announcing sitting MP Hibi Eden as the party’s candidate in Ernakulam on Friday, the constituency has shifted to campaign mode. Following the declaration, party workers accorded a warm reception to Hibi at the party district headquarters. Even before the official announcement, the party workers began campaigning for Hibi and posters and hoardings seeking votes for UDF with pictures of him appeared at various places in the constituency.

“During the last five years, I could stand strongly to protect country’s pluralism and secularism. At the same time, I have tried my best to stand with my people as one of them to highlight their burning issues,” said Hibi Eden.

The LDF had announced K J Shine, a state leader of teachers’ association, as its candidate and started campaigning. LDF leaders said that they are about to complete the first round of campaigning and the parliament constituency convention will be held next week. However, the BJP is yet to announce its candidate in the constituency. Hibi, the-then MLA of Ernakulam, entered the fray in 2019 after former Union minister K V Thomas, who had been representing the constituency since 1984, was denied a seat by the Congress. The party instead fielded youth leader Hibi. Subsequently, Thomas moved to the CPM camp but did not quit Congress.

Hibi retained the seat for the Congress with a victory margin of 1,69,153 votes.

He secured 4,91,263 votes (50.79%) against the 3,22,110 votes (33.3%) polled by CPM’s P Rajeeve. Former Union Minister Alphonse Kannanthanam, the NDA candidate, had finished a distant third, securing 1,37,749 votes (14.24%). Alphonse lost his deposit since he failed to secure at least 16.66% of the total valid votes.Congress leaders said that the booth and mandalam-level conventions will be completed soon.

In retrospect

During the last five years, I could stand strongly to protect country’s pluralism and secularism, Hibi said, adding that he has tried his best to stand with the people to highlight their burning issues