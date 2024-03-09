Stagnant domestic price spurs calls for rubber export

KOTTAYAM : The natural rubber sector in India is facing a unique predicament. Despite a significant gap between demand and supply, its price is stagnant. Moreover, the domestic rubber price have has stayed low even as its rate has risen and, this month, crossed the Rs 200 per kg mark internationally.

As per the data from the Rubber Board, natural rubber price grew sharply in the first week of March, reaching Rs 204.80 per kg in the Bangkok market on Friday, after a seven-week hiatus. In contrast, the domestic price stood at Rs 169 per kg.

“This is quite unusual, as the domestic price has stayed stagnant despite a significant rate increase in international market. It appears tyre companies have deliberately chosen to refrain from participating in the market to manipulate prices within the country,” alleged Babu Joseph, general secretary of National Consortium of Rubber Producers’ Societies (NCRPS).

Given the stagnant domestic prices, farmers are calling on the Centre and state government to purchase rubber at higher rates and export it to stimulate the domestic market.

“Taking advantage of the favourable conditions internationally, government agencies such as the Plantation Corporation of Kerala, state marketing federation, or companies under the Rubber Board like Manimalayar Rubbers should buy the commodity from farmers at higher rates and export it. The move will undoubtedly stimulate the domestic market,” said Abey Iype, Karshaka Congress district president.