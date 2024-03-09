Students from Kerala develop web application to source skilled labourers

KOZHIKODE : The students of KKMGVHSS, Orkkatteri, have developed a web application for sourcing skilled labourers in Orkkatteri and Vadakara regions. The web application thozhilportal.in was developed as part of the Skill Share project under the Samagra Shiksha Keralam and Vocational Higher Secondary Education in the general education department. A group of five students created the web application in the junior software developer (Computer Science) category under the guidance of their teacher Sapin M.

“The Thozhil portal has been developed in a way that it can be useful for both job seekers and employers. It is a platform where skilled labourers, employers and job seekers are brought together,” said K Adidev, a plus-two student at KKMGVHSS.

The portal provides the names and contact details of autorickshaw drivers, jeep drivers and electricians, plumber and many other skilled labourers in and around Vadakara and Orkkatteri regions. The employers who are registered with the web application post vacancies. Those seeking for jobs can view and select them. The students are planning to collect the details of job seekers and skilled labourers in Nadapuram, Koyilandy and Kozhikode areas. “Thozhil portal was one of the five projects finalised by the general education department in Kozhikode. The platform will be used for arranging job fairs. Several aptitude tests will also be available on the portal to upgrade the skills of job seekers,” said SSK Kozhikode district programme officer V T Sheeba.