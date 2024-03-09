Tessy Thomas appointed as NICHE University VC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Tessy Thomas, hailed as the ‘Missile Woman of India’ for her exceptional contributions to missile technology, has taken charge as the vice chancellor of NICHE University, Kanyakumari. Tessy, widely respected for her pioneering work in defence research and technology, brings her wealth of experience and leadership to steer the NICHE University towards unparalleled academic heights, a release from the varsity said.

With a distinguished career spanning decades in the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Tessy has been instrumental in shaping India’s missile programme, notably leading the successful Agni-IV and Agni-V missile projects. Her remarkable achievements have earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri Award.

Tessy expressed her enthusiasm on assuming the new role. She said her mission at the varsity would be to foster a culture of research, innovation, and academic rigour, empowering students to become leaders in their respective fields.

Pro-Chancellor Faizal Khan said the university has long been a bastion of engineering and technology, with state-of-the-art facilities, a focus on emerging technologies, and robust industry collaborations. “Dr Tessy Thomas’ leadership will elevate NICHE to unparalleled levels of success,” he said. Located on a 550-plus acre lush green campus, NICHE is a leading deemed-to-be university with over 25+ departments, 60+ programmes, and 700+ academicians.