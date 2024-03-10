Congress cannot be trusted, their leaders can anytime join BJP: Kerala minister P Rajeeve

Despite being allies at the national level, the CPI (M), which heads the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, and the Congress party, like two sides of a same coin, does not see eye to eye.

In a column in the CPI (M) mouthpiece Deshabhimani on Saturday, Kerala Law Minister P Rajeeve argues only Left parties can be trusted, more than any in India, when it comes to fighting the BJP. "It is the Left parties that have consistently taken a stand against communal politics," he claims.

For instance, he adds, when the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed, it was the LDF government in Kerala that first announced that they would not implement it. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was the first to head to Kashmir when when Article 370 was abrogated and the people's representatives were put under house arrest. He was not allowed to leave the airport in Srinagar. Subsequently, CPI (M) was the first to approach the Supreme Court. The Congress party was nowhere on the scene initially. The Congress did not even respond at that time to the announcement of the Uniform Civil Code. It was the left wing that first took a strong stand in the country, he said.