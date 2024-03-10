Heatwave sparks surge in waterborne diseases in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rise in temperature has seen a dip in the quality of drinking water and a resultant spike in waterborne illnesses. This underscores the heightened risk of consuming contaminated water.

There have been nearly 570 confirmed cases of hepatitis A, which is directly linked to the ingestion of water contaminated with fecal matter, reported in the state this year alone, besides incidence of acute diarrhoeal diseases and typhoid.

Infections caused by rotavirus, norovirus, salmonella, and shigella are likely to escalate, warn health experts.

There is growing concern about the potential outbreak of more severe waterborne diseases, such as cholera, if significant efforts aren’t made to ensure access to safe drinking water and raise awareness of associated risks.

“Infections such as cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis A and B often originate from contaminated water sources, particularly when water is scarce,” said Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, professor of paediatrics at Malappuram MES Medical College Hospital.

“Hepatitis A provides partial immunity. As a result, it is children who are mostly affected in an outbreak, as adults have some level of immunity,” said Dr Anish T S, associate professor, community medicine, Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital.