INTERVIEW: ‘IAS officers are scared to take decisions’, says ex-Kerala chief secretary Vishwas Mehta

Vishwas Mehta bid adieu to Kerala after nearly four decades of administrative service. A 1986-batch IAS officer, Mehta was Kerala’s 46th chief secretary and later served as the chief information commissioner. After stepping down from the State Information Commission recently, Mehta opens up about his life in his ‘Karmabhumi’, working with Pinarayi Vijayan, controversies involving M Sivasankar and Sriram Venkataraman, and why many IAS officers hesitate to make quick decisions

You served as a civil servant for 35 years and as chief information commissioner for three years. Looking back, how do you feel?

Young IAS officers normally get such long tenures. The challenge comes when you are posted to a state you’ve never visited. I decided at the very beginning itself that I would accept this as my native place. I have seen a whole lot of officers from the north who were very negative towards Kerala. However, for me, this is my ‘karmabhumi’. I came here, to Kollam as a trainee, with two suitcases. I am leaving with two suitcases and a heavy heart. The greatness of Kerala is that I have never felt discrimination here. Nobody has ever branded me an outsider.

What are you giving back to your ‘karmabhumi?’

The lessons that I learnt. My autobiography is my return gift to all the affection that I got from here. In this book, I view myself as an outsider. I am a frog in a well who came out of that well to enter another. Shouldn’t people know what is good, bad and ugly about us?

What was your most cherished moment and the low point in these 35 years of service?

I cherish the joy of wiping off the tears of people. Lowest point was when I felt impoverished. In my own subtle way, I wanted to achieve self-realisation, rather than run after money and power.

Are you content with your career?

A lot more could have been done. I was in the Union health ministry. The NEET examination was started by me. I started it because I saw hundreds of children running around the country, writing different exams.

What is your take on the state government’s proposal of setting up campuses of foreign universities?

If they are genuine institutions, it will be a good move. Unfortunately, many of these foreign universities exist for name’s sake.

You had worked in the Central health ministry. Why is Kerala being denied an AIIMS?

I think the decision is political. However, it’s a fact that we can’t have AIIMS in all states. The solution is to develop more infrastructure.

How would you compare work under UDF and LDF governments?

Congress governments don’t take brash decisions. The LDF government too is cautious. There is no continuity. You need to have a short-term as well as long-term visions for the state.