INTERVIEW: ‘IAS officers are scared to take decisions’, says ex-Kerala chief secretary Vishwas Mehta

Vishwas Mehta bid adieu to Kerala after nearly four decades of administrative service. A 1986-batch IAS officer, Mehta was Kerala’s 46th chief secretary and later served as the chief information commissioner. After stepping down from the State Information Commission recently, Mehta opens up about his life in his ‘Karmabhumi’, working with Pinarayi Vijayan, controversies involving M Sivasankar and Sriram Venkataraman, and why many IAS officers hesitate to make quick decisions
You served as a civil servant for 35 years and as chief information commissioner for three years. Looking back, how do you feel?
Young IAS officers normally get such long tenures. The challenge comes when you are posted to a state you’ve never visited. I decided at the very beginning itself that I would accept this as my native place. I have seen a whole lot of officers from the north who were very negative towards Kerala. However, for me, this is my ‘karmabhumi’. I came here, to Kollam as a trainee, with two suitcases. I am leaving with two suitcases and a heavy heart. The greatness of Kerala is that I have never felt discrimination here. Nobody has ever branded me an outsider.
What are you giving back to your ‘karmabhumi?’
The lessons that I learnt. My autobiography is my return gift to all the affection that I got from here. In this book, I view myself as an outsider. I am a frog in a well who came out of that well to enter another. Shouldn’t people know what is good, bad and ugly about us?
What was your most cherished moment and the low point in these 35 years of service?
I cherish the joy of wiping off the tears of people. Lowest point was when I felt impoverished. In my own subtle way, I wanted to achieve self-realisation, rather than run after money and power.
Are you content with your career?
A lot more could have been done. I was in the Union health ministry. The NEET examination was started by me. I started it because I saw hundreds of children running around the country, writing different exams.
What is your take on the state government’s proposal of setting up campuses of foreign universities?
If they are genuine institutions, it will be a good move. Unfortunately, many of these foreign universities exist for name’s sake.
You had worked in the Central health ministry. Why is Kerala being denied an AIIMS?
I think the decision is political. However, it’s a fact that we can’t have AIIMS in all states. The solution is to develop more infrastructure.
How would you compare work under UDF and LDF governments?
Congress governments don’t take brash decisions. The LDF government too is cautious. There is no continuity. You need to have a short-term as well as long-term visions for the state.
Only two chief ministers – K Karunakaran and Pinarayi Vijayan – have been mentioned in your book. Why so?
Because I did not want to say anything negative about anyone. These were leaders who took firm decisions.
Wasn’t such an approach seen in other CMs?
Yes, in Oommen Chandy. But during the fag end of his tenure, the decisions taken were not correct. ‘X’ minister takes a decision due to political compulsion on ‘Y’s matter…. I was the revenue secretary, when the land scam cropped up. I became a victim of a vigilance case for a decision taken by the cabinet.
Did you take up the issue with the cabinet?
It happened just before elections. First respondent of the petition was Oommen Chandy. Second was the then revenue minister Adoor Prakash, and third was Vishwas Mehta. After the vigilance case was taken up, they said the first two didn’t do anything, and it was Vishwas Mehta who did everything. I had to spend Rs 2.5 lakh to defend myself.
Are you saying such incidents don’t happen in the Pinarayi government?
It may be happening, but I am not aware.
You served as the home secretary and chief secretary under Pinarayi Vijayan...
I was never told that I should not do this or that. The day I joined as home secretary, he told me that he had a list of things to be done. The first thing Pinarayi told me was that I was a father figure and should work without any prejudice or discrimination.
The ‘able administrator’ tag for Pinarayi doesn’t go down well with the media and the public. What are your views?
In a democracy, everyone is free to voice their opinions. Would all agree that Vishwas Mehta was an efficient official? No. When I started conducting music concerts, I was proud of it. I had to stop singing, as people were jealous of me. People have their opinions. I have my own experiences. Unfortunately, this enlightened place has become a land of controversies. Why is this negative trend on? Why can’t we be the island of prosperity?
Your book mentions gold smuggling. What was the inside story?
I don’t know. M Sivasankar was suspended from service. I don’t recall a single incident where the CM said do this or that.
Was he made a scapegoat?
It cannot be said so. I cannot say that; he was definitely close to the CM.
Did he actually do something shady?
Investigation is on. If there is something, it will come out.
How do you assess him?
He was a very good officer, very efficient as an IT secretary. Unfortunately, he landed up in controversy.
Was Sivasankar acting as a ‘super CM’?
No, no… do you think anyone can become super CM when Pinarayi Vijayan is there? No way. He is not a person who will let you do that. He is a strong leader.
Was there a caucus within the chief minister’s office?
I can’t say that. Every CM has a plethora of people to do things. My job was to advise the political masters without fear and prejudice.
Has the CM ever asked for advice from you to tide over any of the controversies?
During discussions, the CM would ask why the ED was getting involved, and what were the options.
You had banned the media from entering the Secretariat…
Imagine, a chief secretary being beaten up inside the Secretariat. There was none to protect me. The Secretariat needs a major rehaul. Anyone can enter… they can blow up the whole place. Something has to be done. The Central ministries are guarded by CISF guards.
Did anyone actually beat you up?
No, no.,, I think it will be difficult to beat up a 6ft-tall man. I just reacted naturally as an officer. My security officers were telling me not to go out. I went outside the gate and talked.
You had once said that those who leak news to the media should be prosecuted. Later as chief information commissioner, you came out with the order stating that information should be free–flowing…
I know certain officers who leak information just to embarrass the official concerned. I know people who are out to score brownie points. Provide a reply as per what’s in the files, but don’t add masala for political gains.
How do you recall the pandemic days?
I was chief secretary then. We realised that none of the medical colleges here had oxygen plants. We catered for them. The chief minister expressed apprehensions about guest labourers hitting the streets and rioting for food. We intervened and spoke to them. The challenge was to prevent food riots.
One of the biggest criticisms against the state government is about the pay revision that occurs every five years. What are your views?
It is an issue because we don’t have many private businesses here. Kerala is the only state to jump from primary to tertiary, without having a secondary sector. Unfortunately, we don’t have other options. Everyone wants to get a government job. People are going to other states or abroad. What about NRI remittances? It goes towards buying a house, marriage, buying gold, investing in NRI accounts, etc. You give it to a Gujarati or Marwadi, they will multiply it, instead of running after a job.
Are you saying Kerala economy is stagnant?
We don’t have money apart from pension money. From the welfare point of view, Kerala’s human development index is very good. Everyone is taken care of. But then, you’re spreading the butter out very thin.
Where did Kerala go wrong?
It is always trying to please everybody, whether it’s the LDF or the UDF. We need resources. It’s basically politics. If I have only Rs 100, how will I spend Rs 120?
Can this be changed now, or is it too late?
I find it paradoxical. Kerala has such an abundance of natural resources. Why are we not able to make best use of it? Primarily, because the population density is high. Secondly, the general callous attitude. There’s no harm in giving Rs 500 to a person per day. But the output should provide Rs 600. Otherwise, how would a business thrive?
Does that mean Kerala’s welfare system isn’t practical?
I believe that communism brought two good things to Kerala – land reforms and the Education Act by (EMS) Namboodiripad. I would mention three Ms – matriarchal society, monarchs and missionaries – when talking about Kerala. If you want, you can add one more – Marxism – as practised during the time of Namboodiripad.
What are the negative effects of communism?
There’s no business growth here. We try to please everybody.
So, is Kerala paying the price for being welfare-oriented?
There’s nothing wrong in being welfare-oriented. There are certain things that the state has to look after. Health is one of them. The private sector will never open hospitals in rural areas. We have 6 lakh villages where 70% of India lives. We have only 5,000 towns and cities, where all the doctors and businesses are concentrated. We need to correct such glaring disparities. Not just in Kerala, but all over India.
You took a helicopter ride with former chief secretary Tom Jose and state police chief Loknath Behera just before taking over from the former. That had created a major controversy…
There’s a tendency to create controversies over everything. I went to Sabarimala to sort out the issue regarding desilting of River Pampa. Do you remember what happened at the Thottappally spillway? We wanted to avoid flooding. The water-flow was interrupted due to sand accumulation.
It looks a bit odd that a chief secretary (Tom Jose), who was in office for two years, chose to visit the place just before his retirement.
We had briefed the CM about the issue in Sabarimala. Forest officials were fighting with revenue officials. The forest officials were not ready to remove the sand that could have led to flooding in the Pampa and the Periyar. The CM asked us to sort issues out. It would take a day to reach there. We had already taken a helicopter by that time. All states have helicopters. What’s the big deal about it? It was not a joyride.
But the forest minister openly expressed resentment about not being kept in the loop…
Why should we ask him? When it comes to disaster management, should I consult every department, or should I give priority to ensure people’s safety? When this was discussed in the cabinet, I had mentioned the same. We need to look beyond the helicopter ride. At times, we will have to take harsh decisions in the public interest. Unfortunately, this is the paradox of Kerala. A whole lot of officers do not take decisions because they are scared of vigilance, media, etc. It’s not good for Kerala. How can officers perform under fear?
You started your career with IPS. Your IPS batchmate Jacob Thomas had initiated probes against several IAS officers…
Not all IAS, IPS officers are alike. We have our own way of looking at things. Some people look at positive things, while some look at things negatively. Honesty doesn’t mean that you should not take decisions. I am thankful that, despite taking bold decisions, God ultimately kept me safe. Otherwise, I would not have become chief secretary with that land case.. I don’t shy away from taking decisions fearing controversies.
Was there friction between IAS and IPS officers?
I don’t think so. There are negative people in IPS and IAS. I don’t want to name them.
There’s talk of an IAS lobby in Thiruvananthapuram…
I don’t think so. When I landed in trouble, who helped me? I went to the then chief secretary, home secretary and a slew of senior officers. I gave it in writing, but nobody bothered. The system didn’t take care of me. For a cabinet decision, I was hauled up and none protected me. Ultimately, I had to fight my own battle.
A couple of years ago, IAS officers had protested against the government…
There must have been some incident. It happens when they feel that they are being hunted for no reason. I could not see any logic behind [former additional chief secretary] K M Abraham’s house being raided. Similarly, what did you get in Tom Jose’ case?
Why did the CM justify it?
Political reasons, perhaps. Or, may be due to the circumstances at the time.
Do you believe the CM should have protected K M Abraham?
I don’t know. That’s up to the CM; his decision. Some felt the move was unjustified. They felt they were being hunted down. In this state, people in all professions have unions to raise voices on their behalf. But, there’s no such thing for IAS officers.
What is your view about the government’s decision to give cabinet rank to Abraham?
Was it not given to Jiji Thomson, too? There may be political reasons. As a young officer, I used to wonder about what a minister could do. It was K M Mani who taught me a lesson. He said: ‘If I write IAS, I may fail. But, can you contest against me? How many votes will you get? Don’t forget that you have been elected to implement policies, not to rule.” Not all politicians are wrong (smiles).
Isn’t there an IAS Officers’ Association?
Our association is not a political entity. We are not supposed to have such an association. In Kerala, officials come together when there was a crisis. When Amitabh Kant was suspended some years ago, all of us protested, as we found it unjustified.
Following allegations of homicide over journalist K M Basheer’s death, the IAS association came forward to protect IAS official Sriram Venkitaraman…
I am not an active member of the association. So, I don’t know much about this.
Do you agree that the lobby is capable of protecting someone accused in such a case?
How can you decide that he’s a culprit? Is the media going to decide? Or, will the vigilance director decide? How can you take him to trial?
So, does the IAS lobby get to decide?
There’s no such lobby. The media can’t decide; neither can [IAS] officers. Let investigations bring out the truth. What do you get after two to three years of investigation? Was Abraham or Tom Jose found guilty in cases against them?
The media didn’t brand Abraham guilty. It was the vigilance director who raided his house…
He jumped into conclusions. Such actions should be based on facts and figures. Why is Sivasankar still suffering? Maybe, investigatiors had uncovered something.
Why didn’t the association come to Sivasankar’s rescue?
Maybe because, prima facie, they found something valid in the case. Officers usually come together when they find, prima facie, that somebody is being unnecessarily hunted.
What could be the rough percentage of IAS officers who can be termed straightforward?
In general, corruption is very less in Kerala. Some IAS officers might be indulging in such practices. But, we have a watchful society, and an active media that tends to create controversies for no rhyme or reason. So, who’ll dare?
So, you mean to say officials are scared?
Yes. They are scared all the time. How does one perform in such circumstances? If you are scared, you can’t deliver. Quick decisions are not made. That’s how the administration gets paralysed. We shouldn’t allow that.
The opposition termed your appointment as chief information commissioner as a reward from the government…
Not at all. I was planning to go back. I could have asked for another two years. But, I didn’t. People in many professions – doctors, lawyers, politicians – don’t retire at 60. So, why should an IAS officer with such caliber and experience retire?
Bureaucrats have a lot to offer even after retirement. Why has this government fixed the retirement age at 56?
I feel it should be raised. In no other states, government employees retire at 56. These are political decisions. The state should have enough funds. There’s already so much pressure on resources for salaries and pensions. And, you are letting the best people go to waste.
Increasing incidents of human-animal conflicts are being reported from Wayanad. You had served as the Wayanad collector and Mananthawady sub-collector… What are your views on the issue?
Human-wildlife conflicts will continue, unless we find solutions favourable to both sides. You can’t fight Nature; you can only live with it. When you have plantations with jackfruit, paddy, banana, etc., [in forest areas], they will attract elephants. Wayanad’s topography has changed. Elephants come to human habitats when they have no water and food. Just like we have encroached into their area, they will encroach into ours.
You said you stopped singing because of jealous people...
I got appreciation from the common man. Now I am going to spend more time on singing.
Would you sing a song for us?
I will croon some lines of Mukesh: ‘Kahin door din dhal jaye...’