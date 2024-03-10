KSIDC’s lack of vigil raises suspicion of cover-up: ROC tells Kerala High Court

Similarly, the reply provided to ROC on January 3, 2024, also lacked any information regarding the receipt of a reply or clarification from CMRL. However, KSIDC has now stated before the Kerala High Court that it received a reply from the managing director of CMRL on September 9, 2023.

“This is intriguing, as KSIDC itself stated in the RTI reply that it had not received any response from CMRL until October 27 of last year,” the affidavit points out.

The ROC further asserts that CMRL had disclosed information regarding the Income Tax raid during its 161st board meeting on February 11, 2019. However, KSIDC discussed this matter in its board meeting much later, on February 2, 2024, and it demanded a forensic audit of CMRL only then. This action is deemed an afterthought and a belated attempt to portray that KSIDC took some action. The discussions in the board meetings unveil the shortcomings in the corporate governance structure of KSIDC, especially considering its reliance on public funds.

The affidavit highlights that the books of accounts of CMRL were seized for the first time on January 25, 2019, yet KSIDC’s initial response came only on August 14, 2023. This significant and unexplained delay itself raises doubts.

The affidavit also reveals that KSIDC has investments in 224 ventures in Kerala and holds equity in 73 companies.

No clarifications