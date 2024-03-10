'Think before voting for Congress', Kerala CM Pinarayi advises voters again

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting the tone for the parliament election campaign for the Left, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan once again asked the voters of the state to think twice before voting for a Congress candidate. He was inaugurating the LDF’s parliament election convention at Putharikandam ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Wooing Muslim sentiments by echoing the apprehension about losing country’s secular fabric, and terming BJP-RSS as perpetrators and Congress MPs as mere spectators, Pinarayi warned voters that Congress in the state has a president who had said openly that he might shift to the BJP camp.

“The children of two most important Congress leaders have gone to BJP. Nobody knows how many Congressmen had fixed the rate for shifting to BJP camp. There is no guarantee that today’s Congressmen would remain as such. People should take this seriously. The only politicians the country could take into confidence are from the Left. To protect parliamentary democracy, the Left’s presence is needed in Parliament,” he said.

Pinarayi also said that Keralites voted for Congress in the 2019 parliament election because of their innocence.