THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The four-year undergraduate (UG) Honours course to be rolled out in the state from the upcoming academic year will have an exit option with a regular bachelors degree only after the third year, even as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 stipulates multiple entry and exit options for students from the first year.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu told TNIE that the state will not implement the NEP guideline that stipulates the exit option and award of UG certificate after completing one year (two semesters) and a UG diploma after two years (four semesters) in the chosen fields of study.

The clarification came amid reports that the Centre’s funding of the state’s higher educational institutions through key projects such as Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) was in limbo for the past many months due to non-adoption of certain contentious academic criteria in NEP by the state.

“During recent discussions with the Union Education Minister, the state has conveyed its stance that the NEP cannot be implemented in toto. Besides, the Centre has also informed that the multiple entry and exit option in NEP was only advisory in nature,” Bindu said. She added that total implementation of NEP could not be placed as a condition for availing Central funding.

The minister also confirmed that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that is mandatory for seeking funds under the Central flagship scheme PM-USHA has been signed between the state and the Centre. “The agreement does not have clauses that go against the state’s declared policy in the higher education sector,” she added.