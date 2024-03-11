Family murder plot unravels as police exhume skeletal remains in Idukki; son and wife implicated

IDUKKI: In the presence of curious onlookers, the police on Sunday exhumed the skeletal remains, believed to be that of Vijayan, from a rented house at Kakkattukada in Kanchiyar.

Vijayan of Nellanickal house was allegedly murdered by Nitheesh, 31, of Puthanpurackal house in August 2023 and his body buried inside the house rented by Vijayan’s son Vishnu, 27.

Meanwhile, the police, who initially invoked murder charges only against Nitheesh, have now charged Vishnu as well as Vijayan’s wife Suma with murder based on Nitheesh’s confession. Sources said Nitheesh had smashed Vijayan’s head with a hammer following an altercation. The murder weapon has been recovered. It was based on Nitheesh’s statement that he had buried Vijayan’s body in a room of the rented house, that the police reached the spot and began the process to exhume the body.

The police dug up the pit where the body was hidden and found a securely-taped cardboard box. The skeletal remains, bent and smashed, were found inside the box.