THRISSUR: Highlighting one’s right to die with dignity and to have a say in medical care during final days, a group of people, including healthcare professionals, are all set to prepare their ‘Living Will’.

On Tuesday, 30 volunteers of the Thrissur Pain and Palliative Care Society will sign their respective wills during an event to be held at the society’s office. With this collective effort, they also aim to highlight the ‘exploitation’ by healthcare facilities during the final days of a patient.

A Living Will is a written statement that explains the will of a person about the medical treatment the person wants to undergo in circumstances in which she/he is no longer able to express informed consent.

“I am a cancer survivor and am aware of the circumstances in which a person should undergo advanced medical treatment and when a person should be left to die. Through this effort, we wanted to create awareness on people’s right to die with dignity, which is an extension of the right to live with dignity,” said N N Gokuldas, a retired professor and founding member of the Thrissur Pain and Palliative Care Society. “Instead of remaining on ventilator support for days, some of us choose to die as we desire,” he added.

A legal document, the Living Will should be signed in front of a gazetted officer. A copy of the same will be sent to the secretary of the local body where the person resides. A copy will be provided to the nearest family member, like son, daughter, spouse or anyone of that nature.

Dr E Divakaran, director of the Institute of Palliative Care which functions under the society, will also sign the Living Will, along with other volunteers, who include doctors, nurses and professionals from other sectors.