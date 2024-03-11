Here's why Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed is angry at her party's Kerala leadership

The name of only one woman has figured in the first list of 16 Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha polls from Kerala. The list was released recently.

The under representation of women has irked AICC spokesperson Shama Mohamed in no small measure.

"Women comprise 51 per cent of the population in Kerala. The leaders should have given women their due importance while finalising the candidates," Shama Mohamed was quoted as saying by Onmanorama on Saturday.

She also pointed out that the lone woman who has been fielded by the party, Ramya Haridas, was lucky since Alathur from where she is contesting is a reserved seat. Otherwise, she too would have been dropped, Shama Mohamed added.