Kerala: Forest department takes measures to control wildfire in Pathanamthitta district

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a bid to save the forest areas from fire, the Ranni and Konni forest division have intensified measures. They have started using mechanised blowers instead of traditional methods in its ranges to contain forest fires during summer.

The machines were brought immediately after forest fires were reported from various parts of the region. Currently, blower machines are being used in Ranni, Vadasserikkara and Goodrickal forest ranges.

“Earlier, when a forest fire occurred, forest officials and watchers controlled the blaze by creating a gap between the affected area and other parts after removing dried leaves and grass using traditional methods. However, a blower machine can easily create a fire break by doing the job of six persons at a time,” said a forest officer.

“The machine weighs 13kg and uses petrol as fuel. These machines will be provided in all the stations under the Ranni forest division. With the temperature is soaring, people living on forest fringes should be careful. They should alert the forest station concerned in case of a forest fire,” said an officer.