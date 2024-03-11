Kerala: Forest department takes measures to control wildfire in Pathanamthitta district

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a bid to save the forest areas from fire, the Ranni and Konni forest division have intensified measures. They have started using mechanised blowers instead of traditional methods in its ranges to contain forest fires during summer.
The machines were brought immediately after forest fires were reported from various parts of the region. Currently, blower machines are being used in Ranni, Vadasserikkara and Goodrickal forest ranges.
“Earlier, when a forest fire occurred, forest officials and watchers controlled the blaze by creating a gap between the affected area and other parts after removing dried leaves and grass using traditional methods. However, a blower machine can easily create a fire break by doing the job of six persons at a time,” said a forest officer.
“The machine weighs 13kg and uses petrol as fuel. These machines will be provided in all the stations under the Ranni forest division. With the temperature is soaring, people living on forest fringes should be careful. They should alert the forest station concerned in case of a forest fire,” said an officer.
Usually, forest fires are reported between January and May. As it is difficult to trace forest fires, the forest department has set up fire-watching towers in Konni and Ranni forest divisions. There are a total 16 forest stations under Konni and Ranni Forest Divisions, with each station having at least two watching towers. A team led by section forest officer, beat forest officers and forest watchers will stay in the tower to get an aerial view of the surrounding areas and undulating terrain.
If they detect any forest fire, they will alert the station concerned to take steps to douse the blaze. The towers will also ensure the safety of the team from wild animals like elephants during nighttime. These towers will remain active till the end of May.
The Ranni and Konni forest division are also executing various other measures with the help of the tribal people. The forest department has set up fire breaks on the periphery of the forest to prevent spreading of fire from human residential areas and roads to the forest.