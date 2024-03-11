Kerala: TDB pins hope on pharma firm to renovate Varanasi landmarks

Ownership of the inn and dharamsala was transferred to the TDB from the erstwhile Travancore royal family following the intervention of the Kerala High Court.

TDB chief engineer R Ajith Kumar told TNIE that since structural changes are required at the temple, the inn and dharamsala, they had to seek the nod of the Archaeological Survey of India. The time allowed by ASI for renovation is since over owing to the delay in taking up the work due to logistical hurdles.

“We realised that only a local contractor can take up the renovation as the debris has to be carried by hand for several kilometres. Also, TDB has to seek HC’s nod to pay the advance to IITBHU as the amount is `20 lakh. This prompted us to look for sponsors. We zeroed in on a pharmaceutical company owned by a Malayali based in North India,” said Ajith Kumar.TDB president P S Prasanth said he, along with top officials, will meet the pharma firm’s representatives in Varanasi later this month as, most likely, the latter will take up the work using its corporate social responsibility fund. Prasanth expressed confidence that the renovation will be completed this year, allowing pilgrims to avail accommodation in Varanasi at nominal rates.

“It’s true there has been a delay in taking up the work. We have appointed a temple advisory committee in Varanasi to expedite the restoration. We aim to complete the renovation of the inn, dharamsala and Hanuman temple before the Sabarimala season,” he said.

Pilgrims flay TDB

TDB has come under flak from Varanasi-bound Malayali pilgrims for failing to cash in on the tourism boom in Ayodhya following the consecration of the Ram temple. A Malayali settled in Varanasi said had the TDB expedited restoration work last year, it would have received Central funds as the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is eager to develop the pilgrim circuit.