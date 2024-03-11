MVD search for land to set up test ground hits dead-end in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The motor vehicle department’s (MVD) hunt for real estate to set up driving test grounds under the modified rules that come into effect from May 1 has hit a wall.
The reason for this is shortage of land. As a result, officers tasked with finding the land are facing significant challenges in meeting the March 15 deadline. As per the new guidelines, a minimum of 15 cents is required just for conducting tests, with an additional 35 cents necessary for registration and test management procedures.
“It is difficult to get 50 cents. The government’s land bank has shrunk due to LIFE Mission housing scheme. And despite our appeals, local bodies in rural areas are reluctant to provide land owing to the necessity of building permanent structures for zig-zag and gradient parking test. The situation is worse in urban areas,” rued an MVD officer. He said even if they convince private land owners to lease their property, and build the structures, there is no clarity on finding the funds for the same.
The MVD officers have also raised concerns over the added responsibility of land procurement amid an already-packed schedule conducting tests and performing other enforcement duties.
Of the 86 test centres, only five are department-owned, with the rest situated on school grounds, temple premises, and small leased lands. As per the current rules, driving schools need to only install iron rods temporarily to create the ‘H track’ during tests. Initially, the MVD tasked driving schools with finding the land, but the expanded requirements have now posed challenges.
“We previously located and obtained MVD approval for test grounds. However, the new format demands more land,” said Nazar Usman, general secretary of Motor Driving Owners Koottayma.
“We informed the transport minister about the practical difficulties in implementing the new directions. Ideally, splitting the part 1 test into two could optimise existing test grounds, but the minister is yet to endorse the suggestion,” Nazar said.
