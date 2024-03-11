‘PM Modi & CM Pinarayi are twin faces of fascism’: LoP Satheesan

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are two faces of fascism, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said on Sunday. He was inaugurating the UDF election convention for the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency at the CSA Auditorium in Angamaly.

“While Narendra Modi perpetuates genocide in north India under the guise of religion and caste, Vijayan inflicts atrocities upon the public in Kerala using both the police force and criminal gangs. Modi oppresses farmers who are struggling to survive, whereas Vijayan suppresses the relatives and loved ones of those who have lost their lives due to wild animal attacks, employing the police force. The upcoming election presents a golden opportunity for the people to defeat these two fascist forces,” Satheesan said.