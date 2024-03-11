PM Modi to campaign in Palakkad on March 15; 4th visit to Kerala this year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala yet again this Friday. On his fourth visit to the state this year, Modi will be campaigning in Palakkad for BJP candidate C Krishnakumar, the party’s state general secretary and a former deputy mayor of the city corporation.

While the prime minister is slated to hold a road show there, the BJP state leadership is also trying to get his time to campaign in Pathanamthitta for Anil Antony, the party candidate there, according to BJP sources.

It will be Modi’s first trip to Kerala after the announcement of the NDA candidate list for the Lok Sabha polls. “The BJP state leadership is eager to see Modi campaigning in Pathanamthitta. We are hopeful the PM will squeeze in the time,” a BJP source said.

The prime minister has been keen to visit the party’s ‘A plus’ constituencies, which has already seen him visiting Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, the source pointed out.