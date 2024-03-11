Resist and defeat narratives intended to disintegrate Bharat, says WB governor

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose inaugurated the programme.“The narratives intended to disintegrate Bharat should be resisted and defeated. Today, narratives are seen more on social media. There is truth and falsehood in it,” Bose said.

He said India will move forward irrespective of whoever tries to stop it. “India is a great country. It is accepted all over the world. But only here it is a problem for some people,” he said.

Bose said what was seen in Sandeshkhali in Bengal was a women’s movement against gangsters. “There, the power of women was awakened,” the West Bengal governor said. He had no issues with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bose added.