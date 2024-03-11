Resist and defeat narratives intended to disintegrate Bharat, says WB governor
KOCHI: Actor Unni Mukundan and director Vishnu Mohan were presented with the West Bengal Governor’s Excellence Award in Kochi on Sunday. The award was announced during the inaugural ceremony of Lakshya 2024, the social media confluence organised by the Vishwa Samvad Kendra at the Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre in Elamakkara. The award consists of a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a plaque.
Unni Mukundan donated the prize money towards the education of economically backward students. An excellence award of Rs 10,000 each to the top 10 social media influencers was also announced at the event.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose inaugurated the programme.“The narratives intended to disintegrate Bharat should be resisted and defeated. Today, narratives are seen more on social media. There is truth and falsehood in it,” Bose said.
He said India will move forward irrespective of whoever tries to stop it. “India is a great country. It is accepted all over the world. But only here it is a problem for some people,” he said.
Bose said what was seen in Sandeshkhali in Bengal was a women’s movement against gangsters. “There, the power of women was awakened,” the West Bengal governor said. He had no issues with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bose added.