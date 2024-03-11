Special operations personnel opting for other units, but staff shortage stalling transfer in Kerala

KOCHI: The Kerala Police is in a catch-22 situation as a number of cops under the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) — an armed reserve group deployed for anti-Maoist operations and security of vital installations in the state — are approaching the government and courts to transfer them to the District Armed Reserve Battalion.

As many as 62 IRB personnel have recently approached the Kerala Administrate Tribunal (KAT) after their requests were turned down by State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb despite the recruitment rules having a provision to that effect, according to sources with the police department.

The IRB was formed in 2009 as a reserve force under the Kerala Police. After training, IRB personnel were deployed at sensitive places in the state — including for anti-Maoist operations — since 2012. The current strength of IRB regulars is 453 with around 200 commandos currently in service.

When IRB was formed, a clause was included in the recruitment rules stating that an IRB person, on completion of 10 years of service, could switch to the Kerala Armed Reserve units as civil police officers (CPOs).

“On such a transfer, their seniority in the force will be intact. The first batch of IRB personnel have already completed the lock-in period, in 2022, and many are applying for transfer to the district armed reserve units,” an IRB official told TNIE.