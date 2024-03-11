Wildlife menace grips Channapetta village in Kerala

KOLLAM: Channapetta village, nestled within the Alayamon panchayat of Kollam, is grappling with a troubling surge in wildlife encounters.

Monkeys and wild boars have become unwelcome regulars, with reports of the monkeys raiding kitchens and drawing water from the residents’ water tanks.

For the predominantly farming community, the persistent threat posed by these animals is pushing many to abandon their fields in search of alternative professions. Residents are suffering due to the recent escalation in monkey menace as well as the rising temperatures and are fearing for their safety.

“Many farmers have been forced to give up agriculture due to the relentless animal attacks. Monkeys invade our homes during the day, wreaking havoc and causing destruction to both our food supplies and farmland, while wild boars enter the farmlands at night. Attempts to deter them often result in aggressive encounters. While we have advised residents to keep windows shut at night, the stifling heat makes this impossible,’’ says Binu C, a ward member of Channapetta.

Authorities attribute the animals’ encroachment to dwindling food sources in the forest, exacerbated by the scorching summer heat.