Assimilate goodness in vedic texts to help society progress: Kerala Devaswom Minister

THRISSUR: People should assimilate the goodness in vedic texts in their lives to help society march forward on the path to progress, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan said on Monday. He was speaking after inaugurating the Guruvayur Devaswom Institute for Vedic and Cultural Studies in Thrissur.

“There is abundant scope in decoding vedic texts, and it should be done in such a way that it brings goodness to people’s lives. Devaswom has the infrastructure to develop the Vedic Institute as a great educational platform,” Radhakrishnan said.

Envisaged to be a platform for higher education in vedic studies in the traditional way, the institute will also have courses on temple art forms and other cultural subjects related to India and Kerala.

“The institute was made possible after renovating the Vedapadanashala building under the Guruvayur Devaswom. Traditional courses on veda and thanthra will be reintroduced through the institute. It will also provide an opportunity to research vedic studies and temple art forms with fellowship,” said Guruvayur Devaswom chairman V K Vijayan.

Radhakrishnan also inaugurated the renovated parking lot at Punnathur Kotta and released the second issue of the book Krishnanattam Attaprakaram.

Jnanappana Puraskaram for Radhakrishnan Kakkassery

The Guruvayur Devaswom on Monday selected poet Radhakrishnan Kakkassery for the year’s Jnanappana Puraskaram. The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a 10 gram gold locket with the image of Sree Krishna, citation and a memento. He has been recognised for the contribution made to the field of devotional literature and Malayalam language as a whole. The award will be presented on March 13, which marks the birthday of Jnanappana author Poonthanam Namboothiri.