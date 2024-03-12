Infopark approaches NATPAC to ease traffic congestion at IT hub

KOCHI: With heavy traffic choking roads near Infopark, the IT hub of the state, the park authorities have approached the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) to upgrade and streamline traffic infrastructure in Kakkanad.

Infopark authorities’ move was prompted by a report indicating that traffic congestion in Kakkanad area will worsen in the coming years owing to the expansion of several tech firms.

“Infopark’s own properties are almost operating at full capacity. The Lulu Tower and other towers in Infopark are fully occupied. Smart City buildings are also almost full. Driven by the surge, the total number of employees working at Infopark is likely to go up to 80,000 from 70,000 at present. It will seriously affect traffic movement in the area. If we continue like this without a proper plan, Kakkanad will choke with traffic. To avoid this, Infopark decided to approach NATPAC to prepare a traffic management study,” said a source associated with Infopark.

Traffic congestion along the Civil Station Junction- Infopark Road stretch has worsened after several companies resumed offline operations, as there is an increase in the number of commuters. The narrow road and rising traffic have forced IT professionals and residents to spend hours covering the stretch from Civil Station Junction to Kakkanad during peak hours.