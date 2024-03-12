Kerala launches ‘social audit’ of school students’ learning outcome

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Learning outcomes of students up to classes 7 in over 11,000 government and aided schools across the state will be subjected to a ‘social audit’ before the next academic year begins.

Named ‘Padanolsavam’, being implemented under the Centrally-sponsored Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), the initiative was launched by General Education Minister V Sivankutty at Government UPS, Pojappura, on Monday.

Through ‘Padanolsavam’, the students will be able to showcase the knowledge and skills they acquired during the whole academic year. Besides academic achievements, their individual talent and the school’s achievements will also be presented in front of parents, elected representatives and members of the general public, making the process similar to a social audit.

“Padanolsavam offers society an opportunity to experience first-hand the academic standards of the schools in the public sector,” the minister said. The initiative is part of STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) programme for 2023-24.

According to an SSK official, the learning outcomes prescribed for students in each class will be demonstrated before the audience at the school on a date fixed as per the institution’s convenience.

“If any learning gaps are found during the process, steps will be taken to give remedial classes to the students till the prescribed outcomes are met,” the official added.