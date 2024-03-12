Kerala University Youth Festival suspended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University Youth Festival was suspended on Monday owing to complaints of mismanagement, bribery, and clashes among student unions. Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal issued a directive to suspend the announcement of the results and also put on hold the valedictory function scheduled on Monday.

Senate Hall, the main venue of the fete, had witnessed protests at the very outset on Monday, the final day of the festival. Group dance was the event scheduled, but participants organised a sit-in inside the hall. This was after organisers decided not to publish the results of the Thiruvathira competition, which could affect the overall results.

Participants from various institutions expressed dissatisfaction, claiming that the organisers had only addressed certain appeals and ignored others. Following an appellate committee meeting on Monday morning, the organisers announced the rescheduling of the Margamkali and Thiruvathira competitions.

Results of other events in which complaints had been raised were also put on hold. A calculation error in the Mohiniyattam competition led to the addition of a third prize, while appeals regarding Naadanpaatu and Mono Act were rejected. In the Ottamthullal transgender category, judges had decided not to choose winners as contestants were not up to the standards. However, the appellate committee decided to give a prize to one participant.

The committee also mentioned that they had decided to take action against all colleges that protested unnecessarily. However, discontent persisted among participants pointing out the difficulties of performing again, resulting in clashes between organisers and participants.

“Organisers diligently addressed appeals and protests from the outset, taking appropriate action. However, certain centres created disruptions from the start, with an intention to sabotage the event. Both KSU and ABVP unnecessarily intervened to create chaos. Once conflicts are resolved, the event will resume, although dates remain undecided,” said Vijay Vimal, chairman of the SFI-controlled Kerala University union.

‘Event cannot be held in atmosphere of violence’

The youth festival was suspended taking into account recurring clashes between student groups that disrupted smooth conduct, Kerala University V-C Mohanan Kunnummal has said. He told TNIE that a decision on resuming the festival will be taken after talks with students, faculty and other stakeholders. “The event cannot be conducted in an atmosphere of violence,” he said. He said the complaints from students regarding the festival will be examined in detail