MGU Senate not to send representative for VC search-cum-selection panel

KOTTAYAM: While Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the LDF government are at loggerheads over the appointment of vice-chancellors of various universities, a special meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi University Senate decided not to nominate the senate’s representative to the search-cum-selection committee responsible for selecting the vice-chancellor of the university.

The senate adopted a resolution in this regard, presented by its member Reji Zacharia. According to the authorities, the decision was based on the stipulation in the MG University statute that the senate cannot take a decision on a matter pending before any court or commission.

The resolution states that the matter regarding the appointment of the VC is currently pending before the Supreme Court as well as the Kerala High Court.

A Bill passed by the Assembly to amend the provisions of the Mahatma Gandhi University Act regarding the appointment of the chancellor and the election of the VC has been tabled for the assent of the President. A petition filed by the state government in the SC against the governor sitting on the bills passed by the state assembly is also under consideration.

Similarly, a petition filed against the governor for the delay in the appointment of vice-chancellors in all universities in the state is under consideration of an HC division bench.

UDF members oppose

The UDF members in the senate, meanwhile, registered their opposition, citing that the non-representation of the varsity senate in the search committee would only enable the governor to impose his will.