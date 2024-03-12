Rs 250/kg for rubber: BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally's rider to enter fray

KOTTAYAM: As the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) continues to keep the public in suspense regarding its candidates for the Kottayam and Idukki seats in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections, party president Thushar Vellappally has put forth a demand to the BJP national leadership that he would contest the election if certain conditions are met.

Speaking to reporters after paying respects at the tomb of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in Puthuppally, Thushar said he has requested the BJP either set a minimum price of at least Rs 250/kg for rubber or increase import prices to ensure stability in the market as a condition for his candidacy.

He mentioned that there was pressure from the BJP national leadership for him to contest from Kottayam or Idukki constituency. “Initially, I wished to work for the NDA candidates instead of running for election. However, when the BJP leadership insisted, I placed my demand and I am hopeful for a positive response. Further discussions on this matter are scheduled to take place on Monday night in Delhi. After receiving final assurance in this discussion, BDJS will declare its remaining candidates on Tuesday,” he said.

Thushar emphasised that rubber is a predominant agricultural crop depended upon by farmers across the state. He criticised the Congress and CPM for not doing enough for rubber farmers and expressed hope for the announcement of fixing the MSP of rubber at Rs 250 soon.

He mentioned that he had already received promises in this regard from the Centre based on his previous requests. Thushar also mentioned that a few names, including Mathew Stephen, a former Kerala Congress leader, are being considered for the Idukki and Kottayam seats. “Mathew had approached with a request to contest in Idukki and was informed that he could do so if he joined the party,” Thushar said.

BDJS state vice presidents A G Thankappan and Sinil Mundapalli, BDYS state general secretary Shens Sahadeva, state executive members P Anilkumar, Shaji Sree Shivam, and others were also with him.