Syro-Malabar Church's Kothamangalam diocese to conduct survey of settler farmers leaving high ranges

KOCHI: The Kothamangalam diocese of Syro-Malabar Church will conduct a survey in the 32 parishes located on forest fringe areas under it to identify families that have migrated to nearby towns due to increasing wild animal attacks. The decision was taken after Bishop Mar George Madathikandathil’s visit to Mamalakandam area on Friday, where the residents complained that they are living under fear.

“There were 150 families under the parish of Mamalakandam when the church was established. But now there are only 45 families remaining. Farmers were forced to migrate to safer areas due to fear of wild animals. The farmers are not able to cultivate any crop and many families have been reduced to penury,” said church spokesperson Fr Mundolickal Arun.

The bishop visited Mamalakandam after visiting the family of Indira, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant on March 4. The residents complained to the bishop that they are forced to leave their land and migrate to other areas due to elephant menace. The villagers have stopped cultivating crops as elephants, wild pigs and monkeys are destroying it. After returning to Kothamangalam, the bishop convened a meeting of priests of the 32 parishes located on forest fringe areas.

“We have decided to distribute food kits worth `2,500 to around 1,000 families in these 32 parishes. In the second phase we will distribute medicines to the ailing people in these parishes. Besides, the bishop will raise the issue with elected representatives,” said Fr Arun.

The church has decided to raise four demands before the politicians who visit the affected areas for election campaign. The demands include installation of fences or digging of trenches along forest boundary to stop wild animals from entering human habitations. The farmers should be compensated on par with the actual loss incurred in wild animal attacks. The trenches should be dug inside the forest territory. The government should form a wild animal attack claims tribunal similar to the motor accident claims tribunal to expedite trial and distribute compensation.