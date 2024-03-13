691 booked as protesters stage anti-CAA marches across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Centre notifying the rules for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the state has witnessed high-octane protests yet again. Till Tuesday morning, the police registered cases against 691 people across the state, even as 18 were arrested, for carrying out protest marches against the implementation of CAA.

The most number of people were booked in Ernakulam, where the Aluva East police registered cases against more than 500 agitators affiliated to the SDPI. The Aluva East police also registered a case against 13 PDP men. The two parties had organised protest marches towards the railway station.