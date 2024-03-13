Forensic reports delayed by years, undertrials forced to languish in jails in Kerala

KOCHI: Migrant worker Sanjay Oraon, 26, was arrested on October 21, 2019, for allegedly stabbing to death fellow West Bengal native and roommate Ajay Uravo at the house in Kunnathunadu where they stayed. Four years on, Sanjay has been languishing in jail. The trial in the case is yet to start.

Reason for the delay: Non-receipt of the report and properties produced for examination from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) concerned.

Sanjay is not the lone victim of such delays. Several undertrials are languishing in jails across the state because, as per the data available with the home department, reports in as many as 28,272 cases are yet to be received from the state, district and regional FSLs.

This has triggered inordinate delays in starting trials and conduct of further investigations. Analysis reports of material objects in 3,549 cases under the Pocso Act are also pending. Officials cite staff crunch in FSLs as the reason for such delays. The state has 14 district forensic laboratories, one state FSL, and three regional FSLs — one each in Kochi, Thrissur, and Kannur. The labs, say officials, are operating well beyond capacity.

As a result, thousands of samples remain untested, leading to a significant backlog. Clearing the backlog is expected to take several years, say official sources.