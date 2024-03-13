Intellectuals condemn Kerala Governor Khan’s action of ousting VCs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of 17 intellectuals, including senior academics K N Panikkar, Irfan Habib and Romila Thapar, have issued a joint statement condemning Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s action of ousting vice-chancellors as part of ‘political vengeance’.

“With the dismissal of the vice-chancellors of the University of Calicut and the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit by the Governor of Kerala in his capacity as Chancellor, all leading universities in Kerala are deprived of vice-chancellors,” the joint statement said.