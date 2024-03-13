Kerala school students to receive textbooks early this year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the students of classes II, IV, VI, VIII, and X in state syllabus schools will get textbooks for the 2024-25 academic year before the current academic year draws to a close.

The statewide distribution of the first volume of 1.43 crore textbooks began on Tuesday. For classes I, III, V, VII, and IX, the curriculum has been revised, and the printing of the 2.09 crore new textbooks is expected to be completed by the first week of May.

Last year, the general education department had completed the distribution of the first volume of over 2.8 crore textbooks for all classes just in time before school reopening. That record was broken this year with textbooks ready for distribution before mid-March.