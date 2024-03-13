Six advocates to become judges at Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended six High Court Advocates for appointment as judges of the Kerala High Court. They are Abdul Hakhim M A, Syam Kumar V M, Harisankar V Menon, Manu S, Easwaran S, and Manoj P M.

On December 5, 2023, the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues recommended the names of the advocates for appointment as judges of the High Court. The chief minister and the governor concurred with the proposal.