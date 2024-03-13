Six advocates to become judges at Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended six High Court Advocates for appointment as judges of the Kerala High Court. They are Abdul Hakhim M A, Syam Kumar V M, Harisankar V Menon, Manu S, Easwaran S, and Manoj P M.
On December 5, 2023, the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues recommended the names of the advocates for appointment as judges of the High Court. The chief minister and the governor concurred with the proposal.
The Supreme Court Collegium has gone through the material placed on record, including observations of the Department of Justice, and made their inquiries about the suitability of the candidates, and took a final decision.