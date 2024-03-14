Amid national downturn, Kerala's startup ecosystem grew 15% in 2023

KOCHI: Despite the funding winter, Kerala’s startup ecosystem stands out as the lone one in the country to report a notable uptick of 15% in 2023 even as all major ecosystems in the nation experienced a year-on-year decline.

According to market intelligence platform Tracxn’s Geo Annual Report, Kerala-based startups raised $33.2 million in 2023, marking a 15% increase from the $28.9 million raised in 2022.

Karnataka, the leading ecosystem, witnessed a funding decline of 72%, falling from $12.2 billion in 2022 to $3.4 billion in 2023. Likewise, Maharashtra saw a decline of 62% to $2.1 billion, and Delhi NCR witnessed a decline of 61% to $1.5 billion.

According to the report, Kerala’s tech startup ecosystem currently holds the 11th position among other startup landscapes in India, with an overall funding of $354 million to date.

The report highlights that seed-stage funding constituted 78% of the total funding raised during 2023. This sector attracted seed-stage investments worth $26.2 million, indicating a significant surge of 40% compared to the $18.7 million raised in the previous year.

Though the funding amount is low compared to other states, the region has seen consistent growth in funding since 2018, Neha Singh, co-founder at Tracxn, told TNIE.