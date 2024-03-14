Anto Antony’s comments on Pulwama attack courts controversy

PATHANAMTHITTA: Congress leader and sitting MP Anto Antony courted controversy on Wednesday over his comments on the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 42 soldiers lost their lives.

Speaking to reporters in Pathanamthitta, he alleged that during the last Lok Sabha election, the lives of 42 soldiers were sacrificed in Pulwama.

“They won the last election by sacrificing the lives of 42 soldiers who were deployed in sub-zero temperatures in an area which had less than 40 per cent oxygen content. The then Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, had said that the explosion was an artificially created one and the government was responsible for the death of 42 soldiers,” Anto Antony said.

“The then governor said that the soldiers were purposefully sent through the road instead of transporting them in a helicopter. The explosion took place when the convoy carrying the soldiers was passing through the road,” Anto Antony said.

The BJP on Wednesday came down heavily on Anto Antony for his comments. Speaking to reporters in Pathanamthitta, BJP state president K Surendran demanded strict action against Anto Antony. He said that Anto Antony insulted Indian soldiers who were killed in the terrorist attack in Pulwama.