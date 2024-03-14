Centre selling Bharat Rice for political gains: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Central government is selling Bharat Rice at Rs 10 more than the rate at which it is being procured from the market. He accused the BJP of indulging in direct sale for political and commercial gains.

Launching the state-level distribution of ‘Sabari K Rice’ that will be marketed via Supplyco outlets, Pinarayi said the state is distributing subsidised rice, unlike the central government, which is trying to curtail the grain allocation for Kerala. He said that despite facing the odds, the state will not back out from the welfare projects, and the launch of the K Rice is a testimony to the government’s approach. He pointed out that since Supplyco faces competition in the market, its branding is necessary, and that’s one of the reasons behind the launch of K Rice. Pinarayi added that the government procures the rice from the market by spending Rs 40 for each kilogram and sells it to the public at Rs 29-30.

“For each kilogram, the government is giving a subsidy of Rs 10-11. By doing so, it’s ensuring an effective market intervention. The Central government, on the other hand, procures rice at Rs 18.59 per kilogram and sells it at Rs 29.

“The rice that was earlier sold through the Supplyco for Rs 24 and ration shops at Rs 10.90 is now being sold as Bharat Rice at Rs 29,” he said.