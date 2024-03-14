Death of lawyer: Mother moves Kerala High Court seeking CBI probe

KOCHI: Prasanna, the mother of the late Aneeshya S, who served as an assistant public prosecutor at the Munsiff Magistrate Court in Paravur, Kollam, approached the Kerala High Court on Wednesday seeking a CBI probe into her daughter’s death. Aneeshya died by suicide alleging physical and mental harassment from higher-ups on January 21. Advocate Jani A, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the deceased faced continuous harassment and torture from deputy director of prosecution (DPP) Abdul Jaleen and assistant public prosecutor (APP) Shyam Krishnan. They sent unwanted and insulting comments about her in the official WhatsApp group of the prosecutors. Despite registering an FIR, the police have not carried out any probe into the incident. The comparison of the tower location and attendance register would bring out the truth which was tried to be brought out by the deceased regarding the illegal and improper attendance of the APPs in the courts. The investigating officer is reluctant to probe this aspect. The enquiry officer is a close friend of Jaleel, the counsel said.

Paul Muthoot murder case: HC upholds conviction of Kari Satheesh

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday confirmed the conviction and sentences imposed upon the second accused, Satheeshkumar alias Kari Satheesh, in the Paul Muthoot George murder case. The court said it was the second accused who inflicted stab injuries on Paul, which resulted in his death. Hence, the court upheld the conviction of the accused for various offences, including murder. It set aside the conviction of Satheesh for the offence under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). There were 14 accused in the case. After the trial, the fourteenth accused was acquitted, while the others were convicted and sentenced for the offences they were charged with. Paul was murdered on the Pallathuruthy-Perunna road in Alappuzha district in 2009.

Directive to produce safety audit report of airports

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Union government to produce the safety/surveillance audit report, both by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airport Authority of India (AAI), of three airports in the state for the past five years, including the latest one. The court issued the order on the petition filed by Advocate Yeshwanth Shenoy of Ernakulam, seeking to produce the last five safety audit reports for the airports in Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

‘Forward list of cops considered for IPS post’

The High Court has directed the state government to forward the list of police officers, who are under the zone of consideration for conferment of Indian Police Service (IPS), for the vacancies of 2021 and 2022 through the single window system within two weeks. The division bench issued the order on the petition filed by Shanawas A, and K Mahesh Das, who were superintendent of police, Crime Branch challenging the delay on the part of the state in forwarding the proposal. Senior advocate N Nandakumara Menon, counsel for the petitioners, said that as of now, there exist 15 vacancies.