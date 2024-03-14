Kerala Cabinet gives approval for AVGC-XR policy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the comprehensive policy on animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics - extended reality (AVGC-XR), which aims to create 50,000 job opportunities in the sector.

The policy will help the state become a flag bearer in future technologies, and garner at least 10% of export revenue in the AVGC-XR sector, said an official statement. The policy aims to create job opportunities through effective interventions in the education system, ranging from schools to universities.

A total of 250 companies, including multinationals, will start units in Kerala.

The state will be able to garner at least 10% of the AVGC-XR export revenue. Different institutions will work for the sector. They include the Kerala Startup Mission, KSIDC, KSFDC, Kerala Digital University, Kerala Technical University, C-DiT, K-FON, K-DISC and Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission.

A centre of excellence will be established in Thiruvananthapuram. Reforms will be made in the academic curricula to develop an affinity towards the sector. Courses will be started on topics like animation, visual effects, e-sports, games, editing, quality checking, sound design and engineering, VR, AR, marketing and customer experience analysis.

Innovation cooperatives will be started with the participation of eminent persons in the sector.

The meeting decided to form a design policy for construction under the departments of tourism and public works. It will be applicable to tourist destinations, buildings, bridges, roads, and streets.