Patients suffer as drug supply to Kozhikode MCH stops

KOZHIKODE: The decision of All-Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association (AKCDA), Kozhikode chapter, to stop the supply of medicines and other necessary equipment and surgical devices to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, has affected its functioning, leading to a dire situation for hundreds of patients.

Since the hospital management has not called for a meeting with the association to settle or clear the issue, the members of the association have decided to meet the district collector, who is also the head of the Hospital Development Society (HDS) on Thursday to raise the concern.

It is estimated that the government owes around Rs 75 crore to the distributors as pending dues from August 2023.

According to MCH sources, cardiovascular surgeries, implant procedures and other surgeries have been postponed due to lack of necessary medical devices, including stents, gloves, and valves.

The functioning of the dialysis unit of the hospital has also been affected due to the current crisis. The pharmacies of the hospital have been closed temporarily, citing technical issues but in reality the pharmacies are facing acute shortage of certain drugs. The worst affected are the patients with neurological disorders and psychiatry problems, as these medicines are expensive in private pharmacies.

Medicines for diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol which are in high demand have also started facing a shortage, informed MCH sources.

C Sivaraman, secretary of AKCDA, said, “We had stopped supplying drugs and other medical devices to MCH from March 10. Our demand is to at least clear the dues till December 2023. The members of the association are finding it extremely difficult to move ahead with the business due to the delay in settling huge bills. Based on the decision that will be taken at the meeting to be held with the district collector, an appropriate decision on resuming supply or continuing with the protest will be taken.”