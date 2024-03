MALAPPURAM: A footballer from Ivory Coast was attacked and allegedly called racial slurs by spectators during a sevens match in Malappuram last week, in an incident that threatened to dent Kerala’s image as a progressive state.

Hasan Jr, a player from the west African nation, filed a complaint with the Malappuram district police chief on Wednesday in connection with the assault on him during the match organised at Chemrakkattur in Areekode on March 10.

He alleged the spectators hurled racial slurs at him. Hasan has submitted the footage of the mob attack, which went viral, at the SP office.

Eyewitnesses alleged that Hasan beat up one of the spectators during the match, causing the crowd to retaliate. Hasan, however, refuted the claim.

“The spectators tried to provoke me using racial slurs and even threw stones. When I responded, they attacked me,” Hasan told reporters after filing the complaint. He said this was the first time in his career that he had faced such an attack. “I feel scared to continue playing in Kerala. I will file a complaint at the Ivory Coast Embassy in New Delhi,” he said. The Malappuram district police chief told TNIE that “maximum punishment will be ensured to those who racially abused the Ivory Coast player and subjected him to brutal mob beating. A special cell will be formed at Areekode police station for the investigation.”

An official with the Areekode police said an FIR has been registered. “We have recorded Hasan’s statement. A special probe team will be formed, and action will be taken against culprits after recording witness statements and examining the video circulating on social media,” the official said.

African players concerned over assault, says agent

The police said the reason behind the attack can be ascertained only after taking the statements.

P Fazil, an agent of the foreign players in Malappuram said, “Small clashes between fans during sevens matches are usual in the district. But, this is the first time a player has been attacked by spectators. The players have expressed concern over the incident.”