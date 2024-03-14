Voting for Russian Presidential election held in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 60 Russians, those settled in the state and tourists, cast their advance vote for the Russian Presidential elections at a booth specifically arranged at the honorary consulate of the Russian federation, Russian House in the capital city on Thursday.

Russian voters mostly came from Ernakulam, Varkala and Kovalam to participate in the electoral process. The Eighth presidential election in Russia will be held from march 15 to 17.

Four candidates are vying for the presidency including the incumbent president Vladimir putin who will be seeking another six year term.

India facilitated the voting process by setting up polling stations not only at the Russian House but also at various diplomatic missions across the country, including the Russian Embassy in Delhi and consulates in cities such as Chennai, Mumbai, Calcutta, Goa and Koodamkulam.

The voting process in Thiruvananthapuram utilized the traditional paper Ballots,with the completed Ballots being sent back to moscow through diplomatic channel from chennai.