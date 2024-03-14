Voting for Russian Presidential election held in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 60 Russians, those settled in the state and tourists, cast their advance vote for the Russian Presidential elections at a booth specifically arranged at the honorary consulate of the Russian federation, Russian House in the capital city on Thursday.
Russian voters mostly came from Ernakulam, Varkala and Kovalam to participate in the electoral process. The Eighth presidential election in Russia will be held from march 15 to 17.
Four candidates are vying for the presidency including the incumbent president Vladimir putin who will be seeking another six year term.
India facilitated the voting process by setting up polling stations not only at the Russian House but also at various diplomatic missions across the country, including the Russian Embassy in Delhi and consulates in cities such as Chennai, Mumbai, Calcutta, Goa and Koodamkulam.
The voting process in Thiruvananthapuram utilized the traditional paper Ballots,with the completed Ballots being sent back to moscow through diplomatic channel from chennai.
These votes will be counted after the final phase of polling for the presidential election ends in Russia on March 17.
"This marks the third occasion of Russians conducting elections at the Russian House. Prior to this, polling had been carried out twice for both the Russian presidential and parliamentary elections .Also this time, the number of voters surpasses expectations." said Ratheesh C.Nair , honorary consul of Russia.
"This election is so special for me. And this time there are high chances for an increase in vote for the communist party in Russia as many of them are supporting and laying faith up on it." said olga who is settled in the city. She also predicted that Putin may win this time as the president.
The election process was overseen by Sergey Azarov, Senior Consul at the Russian Consulate General, Chennai; Vice Consul Alexey Taresov Ratheesh C. Nair and Russian House Deputy Director Kavitha Nair.
The meticulous planning and execution of the election ensure a fair and transparent democratic process for Russian citizens residing in Kerala.