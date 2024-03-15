Bee fences on forest borders among major steps to curb wildlife conflict, says Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to prevent wild elephants from straying into human habitats, the state will install bee fences on forest borders, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Since honey would attract bears, such fences will be grown only in forests that do not have the presence of bears.

He said the number of wildlife attacks was on the rise due to the hot weather. A high-level meeting on Thursday reviewed the arrangements to prevent wildlife from straying into human habitats.

A 24-hour control room has been opened at the forest headquarters. Emergency operation centres will be opened in 36 forest divisions. WhatsApp groups have been formed in the circle and division levels of the forest department to pass on warnings to the people. Efforts are on to form WhatsApp groups at the panchayat level, too.

The service of 900 temporary watchers is utilised in areas where attacks are reported. Shrubs are being cleared at 66 plantations in the Wayanad region. Steps are being taken to purchase 64 pump action guns, two tranquilliser guns and four drones. As many as 264 vigilance committees were formed at the panchayat level.

Steps have been taken to ensure the availability of water inside forests. A total of 341 ponds in Wayanad forest region and 249 in Idukki are being preserved. Of the Rs 13.70 crore set aside for providing compensation to wildlife attack victims, Rs 6.45 crore has been distributed. A seminar will be held in April to discuss ways to prevent wildlife attacks.