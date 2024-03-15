Kerala CM terms Congress ‘untrustworthy’ on CAA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent bid to reap rich electoral dividends from the resentment prevailing in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing attack on the Congress’ top leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of being “untrustworthy”.

Pinarayi told a news conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday that the Congress was playing a “deceitful hide and seek” on CAA and claimed only the Left could fiercely resist the “communal” legislation.

“Neither the Congress nor its national president has uttered a word against CAA. Rahul Gandhi, who is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, is behaving as if he is unaware of the issue,” the CM said.