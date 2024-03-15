Kerala: PM Modi to campaign in Pathanamthitta on March 15

PATHANAMTHITTA: Pathanamthitta is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. According to BJP leaders, Modi will reach the district around noon as part of the NDA candidates’ campaign. He will land at Thiruvananthapuram Airport and will reach Pramadom Indoor Stadium by helicopter.

He will travel to the programme venue, the District Stadium, in Pathanamthitta town by road. The function in this connection will begin at 10 am. The PM will be received by a team led by BJP state president K Surendran.