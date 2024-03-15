Kerala: PM Modi to campaign in Pathanamthitta on March 15

PATHANAMTHITTA: Pathanamthitta is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. According to BJP leaders, Modi will reach the district around noon as part of the NDA candidates’ campaign. He will land at Thiruvananthapuram Airport and will reach Pramadom Indoor Stadium by helicopter.
He will travel to the programme venue, the District Stadium, in Pathanamthitta town by road. The function in this connection will begin at 10 am. The PM will be received by a team led by BJP state president K Surendran.
Elaborate security arrangements are in place in connection with the PM’s visit. Security measures and traffic arrangements have been completed on the route through which the cavalcade of the PM will move.
Over one lakh BJP workers from Pathanamthitta and Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituencies are expected to attend the function. NDA candidates V Muraleedharan, Anil Antony, Shobha Surendran and Baiju Kalasala, various BJP leaders, Padmaja Venugopal, P C George and BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally will be present. The police have banned the use of drones and similar devices at the District Stadium and Pramadom Indoor Stadium.
After the function in Pathanamthitta, the PM will leave for Telangana from Kochi.