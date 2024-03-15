Loadshedding looms large as KSEB faces power, fund shortage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSEB will be forced to go for loadshedding if the Kerala Water Authority does not provide the first installment arrears of Rs 500 crore to it.

At a high-level committee chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address the power crisis in the state, a conclusive decision on providing Rs 2,300 crore arrears that the KWA owes to the board or additional borrowing of resources was not taken.

Pinarayi has constituted a high-level committee including the chief secretary, the power secretary and secretaries of various departments, and KSEB chairman and managing director to address the stalemate.

Pinarayi has granted permission to the KSEB to borrow Rs 500 crore in April. It may be recalled that he had sanctioned a borrowing limit of Rs 700 crore in last December and another Rs 200 crore this month. Despite the CM directing the KWA in last October to pay Rs 37 crore every month to the board through an escrow account, it was not done.

The KWA’s claim is that if they start paying the monthly amount to the board, then the salary of its staff and pension disbursal would be affected. A top power department official told TNIE that a whopping Rs 3,480 crore arrears from various government institutions are pending.